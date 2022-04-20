'Ukraine's Membership In EU A Priority,' Says Zelenskyy Amid Intensifying Russian Attacks

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday during a joint press conference with visiting European Council President Charles Michel said that European Union membership is a "priority" for Ukraine. He said that the membership is important for the ''strength of Ukrainians, who are defending their motherland even without arms.''

President Zelenskyy said, "Russia wishes to destroy Ukrainian poeple, statehood and this is a real genocide. Ukraine and EU people will investigate the war crimes against humanity committed by Russia. We see that Russia is not stopping in its bloodshed. They want to destroy Ukraine and its state at any cost. Russia has started a new large scale attack on civilians, women, children in Donbas region. They are continuing their intense shelling in various other cities."

"Thus, it is important that you maximise sanctions on Russia. We are thankful for the five sanction packages from the EU, even though certain sanction packages are not finalised. We do want the next powerful sixth sanction package to be approved. Oil should be the part of it or else the sanction won't be strong enough. It is also important to look at all accounts of Russia and that the money is channelised to reconstruct Ukraine," Zelenskyy further said.

Further speaking about the need of weapons to fight Russian troops, the comedian-turned-politician said, "It is important to ensure Ukraine has all the necessary weapons. EU has made a considerable contribution to the support of military capacities. We are very grateful for that. We need the necessary weapons on time in order to fight the invaders. There is a need to start construction works as well. I am grateful for the construction of the initiative for the establishment of the trust solidarity fund supported by the EU members. This should be used to provide immediate support to Ukraine."

"Regarding our future membership in the EU, it is a priority for our state, for the strength of our people, those who are ready to defend our land against Russian invaders even without arms. We are waiting and have answered all questions of the ambassador. We are waiting for the meeting on this important issue," the Ukraine President concluded.

EU Council President visits Kyiv to show solidarity

Additionally, European Council President Charles Michel visited the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv, and also met with locals. "In Kyiv today. In the heart of a free and democratic Europe," Michel tweeted. He also visited the Borodyanka settlement in Kyiv and stated that history will not forget the war crimes that have been committed in Borodyanka. He wrote, "Like Bucha and too many other towns in #Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice."

Image: Twitter/@eucopresident