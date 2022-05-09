Ukraine's military issued a warning that Russian missile strikes are highly likely in the midst of the ongoing conflict. The warning came amid Russia's Victory Day celebration in Moscow. Russian troops had began seizing personal documents from the local populace in Russian-controlled regions of Zaporizhzhia, according to the Ukrainian military's general staff.

According to Ukraine, Russian troops took the documents in order to coerce local residents to participate in Victory Day commemorations. Ukraine's military also warned that Russia had located 19 battalion tactical groups immediately across the border in the Belgorod region of Russia. These forces are estimated to number in the thousands, with tanks, missile batteries, and other weapons.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on May 9, warned that Russia may have already upped its attacks ahead of the annual holiday, with at least 60 people presumed dead after an airstrike on a school in an eastern Ukraine community where people were finding refuge on May 8.

The Victory Day Parade is a significant event in Russia. It commemorates Nazi Germany's defeat and surrender on May 8, 1945, which marked the end of World War II in Europe. Some analysts were, however, concerned that Putin will use his speech at the parade to declare the "special military operation" in Ukraine a full-fledged war.

Putin ends Victory Day speech without mentioning escalation

On the contrary, Russian President Vladimir Putin ended his 'Victory Day' speech without mentioning any declaration of war or widespread mobilisation of Ukraine's army, putting an end to the speculation.

"Shoulder to shoulder, soldiers and officers are standing here from many regions of our huge motherland, including those who arrived here straight from Donbas directly from the war zone," Putin said on May 9.

In recent days, leaders in the United States and the United Kingdom have quietly expressed fear that Putin would make the announcement on the high-profile holiday commemorating Russia's WWII victory over Nazi Germany. Western officials have expressed concern over Russia's persistent failure to acquire and hold territory, particularly in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, which has become Putin's next invasion objective.

Putin slammed the West for the ongoing situation between Russia and Ukraine in his Victory Day speech, but there were no new escalations.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin tied his war in Ukraine to the historic conflict. In a confrontation that has lasted more than two months, Putin has failed to make headway in Ukraine, with Russian military devastating but failing to defeat the country. With Putin's military failing to win the gains needed to proclaim victory, commentators have speculated whether the Kremlin may take advantage of the opportunity to speed up its stuttering campaign.

(With inputs from AP)

