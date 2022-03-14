Amid the ongoing war against Russia which entered its nineteenth day on Monday, Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that some Russian soldiers in Belgorod have refused to fight in the ongoing invasion. The ministry stated that the enemy's morale and psychological state remains at a low level, leading to the Russian Armed Forces' refusal to obey command orders. "The military camp in Belgorod houses Russian soldiers who have been released from hospitals and are waiting to be deployed to units. However, there are also some soldiers in the camp who have refused to participate in the war, and are subjected to pre-trial measures," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated in a daily briefing on Monday.

The ministry further claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out deadly strikes on the rear infrastructure (field bases and warehouses) in order to destroy the enemy's logistics system in the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine. Meanwhile, on Sunday (March 13), the grouping of Ukraine's Armed Forces destroyed four planes, three helicopters, and unmanned aircraft, it stated. The ministry claimed that the Russian troops failed miserably in their attempt to launch an offensive operation in all directions of the evacuation. "The invaders concentrated their efforts on fortifying and holding the previously conquered frontiers. Unusual incidents of the enemy using civilian infrastructures, such as religious facilities to equip firing positions, as well as the deployment of weapons and military equipment, are being fixed again," the Ukrainian Defence Ministry added.

Russian troops resorting to loot: Ukraine's MoD

On March 12, Ukraine's Defence Ministry reiterated that Russian troops have resorted to looting due to lack of supplies and resistance by Ukraine's forces. The ministry claimed that the invaders are forced to shift tactics after an unsuccessful effort to carry out a potent offence. They are unable to effectively provide their forces with fuel, food, equipment, tanks, and rotation due to serious logistical challenges and communication lapses, it added.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning here that Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 and continues to escalate it despite drawing serious flak from the International community for its unprovoked action. The delegations from both countries have conducted three rounds of peace talks so far, but they have failed to yield desired results. Meanwhile, the fourth round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected to take place on Monday.

