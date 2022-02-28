As the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine commenced in Belarus amid the ongoing war between the two countries, the Ukrainian Navy took to the streets to cheer the civilians in Odessa - situated in the southern part of the country. A video has been accessed by Republic TV in which Ukrainian Navy personnel were seen marching past on streets to the tune of a musical band and also holding the national flag in their hands. The march-past was carried out by them in order to boost up the spirits of civilians amid the ongoing war. This comes after the Russian agencies claimed that they captured a city near Odessa on Monday.

According to Ukrainian forces defending the Odessa region, the area is "filled with subversive elements" who support Russian invaders by sending information on Ukrainian unit movement and deployment. The Knights of the Winter Campaign 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade stated this on Facebook. "The entire Odessa region is teeming with subversive elements who either aid or work directly for the invaders. They send data on unit movement and deployment, do spot marking, set lighting signals, launch drones in forbidden areas, and snap photos in order to pass all information to the enemy," the statement said, Ukrinform reported.

Russia to allow Ukrainian civilians to leave Kyiv to save themselves

As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine for the fifth consecutive day, the Ukrainians are putting up stiff resistance against the Russian troops to protect their homeland. Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov stated that civilians will be permitted to take the highway leading to Vasylkiv, situated on the southwest side of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, in order to protect themselves. The Russian Defence Ministry has also accused Ukraine of placing military equipment while employing residents and civilians as human shields, however, it hasn't provided any proof to substantiate its claim.

It is worth mentioning here that the Army has often claimed that no civilians or populated areas are being targeted, but on-the-ground reports suggest otherwise. Several images and videos have surfaced depicting shattered hospitals, buildings, and towers hit by missiles in many cities across Ukraine. Notably, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which subsequently extended across the country, with Russian soldiers attacking from all three directions: land, sea, and air.

Image: Republic