Ukraine's Odesa Reopens A Few Beaches For Swimming For The First Time Since Russian Invasion

Amid the ongoing war, Ukraine officials on Saturday opened several beaches in Odesa for swimming for the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion. However, bathing is prohibited during air raid alerts in Odesa, which is Ukraine's largest port and naval base. The beaches would remain open to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m, an official said.

Following the invasion, Odesa was repeatedly attacked by Russia and several incidents of mines exploding were reported on beaches. This was the reason that authorities closed the coast for the safety of residents

Taking to Telegram messaging app, Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper informed that a move to open the beaches was made jointly by the city's civilian and military administrations.

Oleksandr, a lifeguard, told Reuters that an anti-mine net was set up in between two piers for the safety of swimmers, encountering shallow-water mines. "The net will stop them. And they (mines) will also be visible from the shore under such weather conditions. Emergency workers will be notified, they will come to handle it," he said.

The reopening of beaches in Odesa provides a much-needed break from the brutal war for locals who love swimming and sunbathing.

Drone attack on Russia as war rages on

Russia thwarted an attack by 20 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow-annexed Crimea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday. Fourteen drones were shot down by Russian air defenses and a further six were jammed electronically, the ministry said in a Telegram post. No casualties or damage were reported.

The overnight attacks followed three consecutive days of drone attacks on the Russian capital, Moscow. Firing drones at Russia, after more than 17 months of war has little apparent military value for Ukraine, but the strategy has served to unsettle Russians and bring home to them the conflict's consequences.

Drone attacks have increased in recent weeks both on Moscow and on Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 — a move that most of the world considered illegal.

Kyiv officials neither confirmed nor denied Ukraine's possible involvement in the attempted attacks.

Elsewhere, Russia claimed Saturday it had regained control of the village of Urozhaine in Ukraine's easternmost Luhansk region in an overnight counterattack.

