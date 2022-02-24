Ukraine's Official Twitter Handle Launches Social Media War Against Russia; Warns Everyone

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has pledged to give the Russians a tough fight, is also fighting on an often neglected by crucial front. Kyiv has launched an all-out social media war against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his massive army as it is roasting Kremlin and calling out the rest of the world in its support. Ever since the Russian invasion began in Ukraine today, the latter's Twitter handle has been fairly active and engaging.

Ukraine shares tender moment between Putin and Adolf Hitler

In a post that has now gone viral, Ukraine shared an illustration showing German dictator Adolf Hitler having a tender moment with Vladimir Putin. In another tweet that followed, Ukraine wrote, "This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now", implying that the offense by Russia is no less than the aggression Germany showed under Hitler's rule.

This is not a ‘meme’, but our and your reality right now. — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

Ukraine calls for global support

Ukraine has also been asking for global support in its information warfare and has requested the users to only spread verifiable information with the hashtag 'Stop Russian Aggression'. Moreover, it also urged support for the "organisations that strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities". "Russia has started the new wave of aggression against Ukraine. Wherever you are, whatever you do, you can help Ukraine now. You can help Ukraine against Russian aggression", the Twitter post read. Besides, it even warned everyone of the potential disinformation, fake photos and videos Russia might use for its agenda.

❗️UPD: If the previous link doesn't work you may use ➡️

🔗https://t.co/geAWycCNj0…#RussiaInvadedUkraine

Russia has started the new wave of aggression against Ukraine. Wherever you are, whatever you do, you can help Ukraine now. You can help Ukraine against Russian aggression https://t.co/zKjCGyEpQa — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

In order to bolster its efforts in stopping the Russian invasion, Ukraine has even shared a link for people to provide financial assistance to the Ukrainian army. Days before Putin began the 'military operation', reports had revealed that the nation was training even its citizens to handle weapons to ensure a fighting chance against mighty Russia. It is worth mentioning that Putin has deployed around 1.5 to two lakh soldiers around Ukraine whereas the latter has total army strength of two lakh.

Ukraine asks for your opinion on Russia

Launching another attack against Kremlin, Ukraine shared a tweet asking the users to tag Russia and share their opinion on the aggressor. Amid the tense situation, Ukraine made sure to update the feed as it wrote, "Tag @Russia and tell them what you think about them". The post has attracted a lot of eyeballs and has managed to garner a fair amount of criticism for Putin.