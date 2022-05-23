Ukraine's Parliament Bans Symbols Used By Russian Forces; To Be Allowed Only In Museums

The Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Sunday, May 22, banned the use of symbols used by Russian armed forces for the military offensive against Ukraine. However, the lawmakers have agreed to the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow the use of symbols in museums for educational purposes. The decision was announced by Verkhonava Rada in a Facebook post.

The Ukrainian Parliament passed the law imposing a "ban of propaganda of the Russian Nazis totalitarian regime." Oleksandr Kornienko, First Deputy Chairman of The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, in a statement, said, "We have the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War. I think that the events of February 24 will be part of this exhibition."

He added that the decision will help Ukraine to send a message to the future that such wars should not happen again. In addition, the Ukrainian Parliament extended the martial law and total mobilisation bill in Ukraine until August 23.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian Parliament imposed a ban on medicines from Russia and Belarus. The Ukrainian Parliament called for simplification of children's evacuation to safe places. Moreover, the Ukrainian Parliament has denounced the agreement that was signed between Russia and Ukraine on the avoidance of double taxation of income, and property and the prevention of tax evasion, UKrinform reported. The Parliament even denounced three agreements that were signed with the CIS. The decision is aimed at protecting the national interests of Ukraine and the national security of Ukraine.

❗️New Laws adopted by the Verkhovna Rada of #Ukraine.

Work 💪#StandWithUkraine #StopRussia pic.twitter.com/IeXPaQ5ZLT — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) May 22, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine which began on February 24, continues for more than 85 days. The hostilities between the two warring nations have led to people fleeing their homes in Ukraine.

According to the UNHCR, more than 6.5 million people have fled Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries since the war began. As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, Ukraine claimed that around 29,200 Russian soldiers have been killed since Russia's aggression commenced on February 24.

(Image: AP)