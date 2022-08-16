Ukraine's Parliament Extends Martial Law & General Mobilisation For 90 Days Amid War

Amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has extended the martial law and general mobilisation in the country for 90 days. The decision has been announced by the Parliament of Ukraine on Telegram. The decision comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday, August 12, presented two bills to Ukrainian Parliament for extending the martial law and general mobilisation from August 23 for 90 days.

Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a deputy of the Holos (Voice) party, stated that Ukraine's Parliament backed the extension of martial law for 90 days until November 21, Ukrinform reported. According to Zhelezniak, Rada also supported the decision to extend the time for general mobilisation.

He revealed that each of the bills got 328 votes in the parliament. Notably, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law in the country which was scheduled to end on March 26. The law was extended for additional 30 days until April 25 and it was given another extension until May 25. After the request from Zelenskyy, the Verkhovna Rada again extended martial law and general mobilization for 90 days until August 23.

Parliament urges world to condemn act of 'nuclear terrorism' in Zaporizhzhia NPP

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Parliament adopted the resolution, calling on the United Nations, European Union and European Council, parliaments and governments of member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency to "condemn Russia's act of nuclear terrorism" in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

As per the Ukrinform report, Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that the resolution received around 301 votes in the Parliament. The Ukrainian parliament urged the UN, EU, European Council, OSCE and IAEA to impose sanctions against the Russian nuclear facility, including Rosatom.

The Verkhovna Rada called on the parliaments and governments of the member states of the IAEA to suspend the rights of Russia as a member of the agency. It further requested the UN and the IAEA to take necessary steps to organise and dispatch a joint security commission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and withdrawal of Russian forces.

Notably, Russian forces continue to have control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant since March. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accused Russia of "blackmailing" around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. In his nightly video address on 15 August, Zelenskyy said that Russian soldiers hide ammunition and equipment in facilities of the plant. He stressed that radiation incident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP can impact EU nations, Turkey, Georgia and nations which are near to Ukraine.

The 🇺🇦 Parliament adopted the Resolution on appealed on behalf of the Verkhovna Rada of #Ukraine to the @UN, #EU, @EUCouncil, parliaments and governments of the @iaeaorg member states regarding the condemnation of the act of nuclear terrorism of 🇷🇺 on the territory of the #ZNPP. pic.twitter.com/2U2olYaxG6 — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine - Ukrainian Parliament (@ua_parliament) August 15, 2022

Image: AP