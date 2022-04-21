Ukraine's Parliament Passes Bill That Simplifies Seizing Assets Of Sanctioned Russians

In the midst of a war with Russia, the Ukrainian Parliament has passed a law that simplifies the procedure for seizing Russians' assets who are subject to sanctions imposed by various countries. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servent of the People party stated that the procedure for confiscating the assets of sanctioned Russians has been eased by deputies as the Verkhovna Rada, which is Ukraine's parliament passed bill No. 7194, which creates a new mechanism for sanctions against Russian Federation nationals during the term of martial law.

Many Russian individuals have been sanctioned by the US, EU, UK and other countries in response to Russia's attack on Ukraine. Servent of the People party stated that the law is intended to make it easier to seize all assets, property, companies and real estate owned by Russian citizens who are subject to sanctions and to send them to Ukraine to help the country's economy, compensate victims of the conflict, and assist the government, according to local media.

Law intends to prevent economic assets from being used against Ukraine

The law intends to prevent economic assets from being used against Ukraine's national security, as well as to attract assets that can be used to plan, incite and wage aggressive war, as well as to improve Ukraine's defence and reparation. The adoption of the law will help to create resources to reduce and remove the humanitarian repercussions of the destruction of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure, as well as compensation for victims of the aggressor state's crimes in Ukraine.

In the meanwhile, martial law has been extended in Ukraine by the Verkhovna Rada until May 25, 2022, as MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak suggests, according to Ukrinform. He stated that the parliament has decided to extend martial law for a month, until May 25. He also stated that 300 MPs backed this decision.

Russia-Ukraine war

On February 24, Russia launched an offensive in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling it a "special military operation" and claiming that they are demilitarizing Ukraine. Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Russian Armed Forces target only military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops. However, the United Nations suggest that the country has recorded 4,966 civilian casualties since the war started.

Image: AP