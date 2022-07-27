Ukraine's Parliament Passes Resolution To Appoint Andriy Kostin As New Prosecutor General

In a recent development amid the ongoing war with Russia, the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday passed a resolution to appoint lawmaker Andriy Kostin as the new prosecutor general of the country. According to reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Putin submitted the draft resolution for the appointment of Kostin, which got the approval of 299 out of 450 lawmakers. "We must put an end to the terror and genocide of the Ukrainian nation. This will be facilitated by the proper recording and documentation of the aggressor's atrocities," Kostin stated in the parliament, CNN reported.

Who is Andriy Kostin?

Kostin, who originally hails from Odessa, also holds a degree in law. Since 2020, he has served as the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy. He is also an elected member of the 'Servant of the People Party' and also considered a close associate of President Zelenskyy's chief of staff Andriy Yermak. Kostin pledged to work with the International Criminal Court to prosecute all war criminals as well as representatives of Russia's political and military leadership. Referring to Ukrainian law enforcement who collaborated with invaders, he stressed that "werewolves in uniform" would also be brought to justice.

Former prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova was sacked on July 17

According to reports, Zelenskyy would appoint Kostin by presidential degree which is considered as the final step in the formal process. Kostin's appointment comes as former prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova was sacked by the Ukrainian regime on July 17, for allegedly committing treason and providing intelligence to the Russian military. Apart from her, Ivan Bakanov, head of the Security Service of the country, was also fired by the Ukrainian government. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy stated that each official in the security sector and at law enforcement agencies will be evaluated for their specific activities and any inaction.

Zelenskyy sacked at least 60 officials over corruption charges amid war

In addition, the Ukrainian President also dismissed at least 60 other important figures, alleging that they were involved in sharing sensitive information with the enemy and worked with Russian special services. Earlier on Tuesday, July 26, the United States urged Ukraine to appoint a credible prosecutor general in order to handle war strategies amid the ongoing crisis. "Corruption must be combated even as Ukraine defends itself against Russia's war of aggression. Russia's war against Ukraine poses an external threat, whereas. the corruption poses an internal threat," said US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement.

