Ukraine's PM Denys Shmygal, FM Marchenko To Visit US Next Week Amid Russian Invasion

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal along with the country's top finance officials is set to visit the United States in the coming week. The visit will take place during the spring summit of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, as per Ukraine 24. PM Shmygal will be accompanied by Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and Ukraine's Central Bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko.

The finance minister is also scheduled to engage in a bilateral meeting with the Group of Seven (G7) finance officials. They will also take part in a roundtable on the "unprovoked" war launched by Russia in Ukraine. The meetings will be hosted by the World Bank the next week on Thursday (April 21). This is said to be the first such event where Ukrainian officials will have a key opportunity to deliberate the Russian onslaught with financial officials of G7 and G20 countries since the beginning of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The meeting will allow financial officials of the war-hit nation to discuss the devastation and economic situation of the country amid the ongoing war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has often tried to justify his "noble" war, calling it a "special military operation" to "denazify" Ukraine. The war has toppled the lives of at least 44 million people, around 10 million of which have been forced to displace internally and externally. Thousands of people have been reportedly dead in the unabated Russian attack that has now entered day 52.

World Bank warns Ukraine's GDP could shrink by 45% in 2022 amid war

As the all-out Russian assault on Ukraine seems to have no endpoint, the World Bank on Sunday issued a warning stating that Kyiv's economic situation could collapse by 45.1% in 2022. The outlook is bleaker than what IMF predicted last month, which was a 10-35% downturn. "The results of our analysis are very sobering. Our forecasts show that the Russian invasion in Ukraine has reversed the region's recovery from the pandemic," said Anna Bjerde, World Bank vice president for Europe and Central Asia.

The war has also hit the regional economy of Ukraine, which was already suffering from the two-year-long running COVID pandemic. Kyiv's financial structure has been affected by the shrunken government revenues, fallout of businesses, and badly disrupted exports. In addition, heavy damage to infrastructure has also aggravated risks of "significant uncertainty" in the coming days, the bank said.

(Image: AP)