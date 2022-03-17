Ukraine's Police Gifted Modified BMW, Equipped With Machine Gun In Mykolaiv Amid War

As the Ukraine war continued for the 22nd day, Ukrainian police received a surprise gift in the form of a modified BMW. The war, which has killed thousands till now and has pushed Europe to its largest even migrant crisis since World War 2, has invited largescale global condemnation against Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. Several countries, and influential individuals, apart from condemning Russia, have provided aid in all forms for the people of Ukraine.

In a recent development, the Ukrainian police in the city of Mykolaiv had a surprise gift dropped off at their doorstep in the form of a BMW 6 series, decked with Ukrainian flags and equipped with a machine gun turret. The modified sports car was dropped outside the local police station as a gesture of support in Ukraine's fight against Russia.

As per The Daily Star, the car was deposited outside the police station of the country, which continues to be battered by Russian bombs and missiles. With the gift was a strong message for the Russian invaders: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself", as per The Daily Star. The video displaying the modified sports car was shared by NEXTA TV on Twitter.

Netizens react to 'epic' move

The car's current worth is around £60,000, as per The Daily Star. LLauding the gift, people took to the comment section to voice their support. "I was going to say why would they want a gift like that at a time of war.. then I saw the back.. that's epic". "I bet BMW doesn’t offer any Machine gun anywhere in the catalogue," quipped another user. Take a look at more reactions below:

(Image: @nexta_tv/Twitter)