Ukraine's President Says Severodonetsk Has Become 'epicentre' Of Russia's War In Donbas

Severodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region is under Russian control, embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. The gruesome war has continued for four months with fighting around the country's capital Kyiv intensifying in recent days. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy declared the city as the “epicentre” of the war. Notably, under the second phase of Russia’s Special Military Operation, Putin’s troops have shifted their focus to what they call the ‘liberation of Donbas.”

"Severodonetsk remains the epicentre of fighting in the Donbas," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, referring to the region that is comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk. He further said, “It is a very fierce battle, very difficult, probably one of the hardest in the course of this war.”

'Return of Ukraine will bring back normalcy': Zelenskyy

Addressing his copatriots, Zelenskyy said that a decade ago Donetsk was a "strong, proud and developed" city. "And then Russia came. Brought ideas of just such an inadequate level. And now it is a ghost town that has lost most people, thousands of lives and absolutely all prospects," he said. According to the embattled leader, only Ukraine's return to the region could establish normalcy in the region.

He said "Only the return of Ukraine, which will definitely happen, only our flag and only Ukrainian law will mean a normal life for these territories, for these cities - again. The life that was there. Peaceful, safe, open to the world. And of course - new matches of world-class teams at the Donbas Arena."

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy made a visit to the Donbas area in eastern Ukraine, where Russian soldiers are currently stationed. He met troops who have been affected by the fighting and expressed his gratitude for their service. Since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has thwarted 56 Russian strikes in Donbas in the previous week. On Sunday, Zelenskyy has also visited the Zaporizhzhia area in the southeast, which is partly controlled by Russia. He received a war report, lauded the troops' effort, and talked with Ukrainians who had been internally displaced. The IDPs discussed the recovery of lost papers and the supply of shelter, according to a message on Zelenskyy's Telegram account.

(Image: AP)