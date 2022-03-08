As the special military operations of Russia in Ukraine continued even on the thirteenth day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky informed that he maintains a 'constant dialogue' with French President Emmanuel Macron. He also informed that they have discussed the implementation of the humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians stranded in the war-inflicted nation.

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's President Zelensky wrote, "I maintain a constant dialogue with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population and delivery of necessary goods."

I maintain a constant dialogue with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population and delivery of necessary goods. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2022

As the war escalates since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Zelensky on Tuesday addressed the House of Commons. Zelensky's speech comes after he called humanitarian corridors set up by Russia from Ukrainian cities 'completely immoral' as most lead to Russia and Belarus. "We have to fight, we will not give up, we will fight till the end, we will continue the fight. We will fight in the sea, land and streets," Zelensky said during his historic address to British politicians.

Russia continued heavy shelling in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv on the 13th day of its invasion into Ukraine but then declared a ceasefire in the same areas later to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik. However, the Russian troops later resumed shelling in the residential areas of Makarov despite the ceasefire being announced, the Ukraine government claimed.

In the latest development, POTUS Joe Biden announced his decision to ban all imports of Russian gas, oil and energy amid Moscow's military offensive against Ukraine. He said that sanctions will cause significant damage to Russia's economy. Biden also claimed that the "US is a bigger producer of oil than all European countries." This development comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's multiple pleas to US and Western officials to cut off Russian imports, which had been ignored in the previous sanction.

Ukraine claims 400 civilians lost lives in the Russian invasion

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, on Tuesday, put out new estimates of casualties and damage from the Russian war, saying Russia's 'special military operation' has killed 38 children and injured more than 70. He said that at least 400 civilian casualties have been reported and 800 injuries, waring that these data are definitely incomplete. He also accused Moscow of destroying more than 200 Ukrainian schools, 34 hospitals and 1,500 residential buildings.