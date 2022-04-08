Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Friday, addressed the Finnish Parliament and condemned the Russian military's strike on a railway terminal in the city of Kramatorsk. He said that more than 30 people were killed and over 300 were injured in the strike.

"I would like to start with what happened today. Russian military hit the railway terminal in the city of Kramatorsk. This is an ordinary railway terminal. People crowded, waiting for the trains to be evacuated to the safe territory. They hit these people. There are witnesses. There are videos, there are remnants of the missiles and dead people, about 30 killed and 300 wounded as of this moment just there," Zelenskyy said.

He added, "Again, this is just the rank and file railway terminal, just an ordinary town in the east of Ukraine. This is how Russia came to protect the Donbass, how they view the protection of the Russian speaking population. And this is the forty-fourth day of our reality. After eight years of war in the east of Ukraine, I would like all of us to commemorate with a moment of silence all those who were killed by Russian missiles, Russian bombs and Russian arms. Thank you."

In his address to the Finnish parliament, Zelenskyy also called for a moment of silence to commemorate all the targets of Russian aggression during the last eight years of war in the east of Ukraine.

Earlier during the day, Ukrainian officials said a rocket strike killed over 30 people and injured over 100 at a train station that was being used to evacuate civilians. A regional governor said that thousands of people were at the railway station at the time of the strike, preparing to evacuate to secure regions as Russia concentrates its troops in eastern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stresses Ukraine's needs to Arnab: 'Without Heavy Weapons, War Will Prolong’

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a mega-exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, called for the allocation of heavy weapons if the world wants this war to end.

When asked if he is preparing for a long war with Russia with Western weapons he has procured, Zelenskyy said, "I think when any of the world leaders are not transferring us weapons, that may delay the end of the war because we are not willing to surrender. Without the heavy weapons, this war would be a longer process".

"Our country without these heavy weapons...that would mean we would have a longer war. It is important to mention that different countries are approving the allocation of weapons. I am grateful for receiving them but you have to understand when these weapons are supplied on the territory of Ukraine, it's already in the armed forces of Ukraine but before that, it's only a process, it's not the result," Zelenskyy added.