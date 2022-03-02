Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Claims Around 6,000 Russians Killed Amid Ongoing War

On Day 7 of the escalating Ukraine-Russia war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that the country's armed forces have killed almost 6,000 Russians so far. Earlier today, Ukraine's armed forces claimed that they have killed as many as 5,840 Russian soldiers so far. They also claimed to have destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries which comprise 862 armoured vehicles, 355 automotive vehicles, 211 tanks, 85 artillery systems, 31 helicopters, 30 aircraft, 3 UAV operational and tactical level, as well as 2 units of Light speedboats.

On Tuesday, March 1, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy also held a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden and discussed imposing anti-Russian sanctions on Moscow. President Zelenskyy stated that they discussed defence assistance to Ukraine in order to stop Russia from escalating the ongoing war. The Ukrainian President also urged the international community to close the airspace for Russian missiles, aeroplanes and helicopters. "The entrance to all ports, channels, airports in the world must be closed for Russia and it should not receive hundreds of billions for energy exports," Zelenskyy stated while addressing his nation.

Russia's jailed Opposition leader calls for nationwide protest

Meanwhile, Alexei Navalny, Russia's imprisoned Opposition leader, has called for a statewide demonstration against Russian President Vladimir Putin's special military campaign in Ukraine. Navalny's team asked Russians to join a major civil disobedience movement in response to the intensifying war, which has seen the Russian military launching missiles at civilian infrastructure, resulting in human losses in Ukraine. Navalny’s team also encouraged Russians to condemn the atrocities demonstrated by the Russian military under President Vladimir Putin's regime.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched strikes on Ukraine on February 24, which subsequently extended across the country, with Russian soldiers attacking from three directions: land, sea, and air. The war between the two countries was declared after Russia recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a "peacekeeping operation" in the area. Meanwhile, several countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and the European Union, have strongly condemned Russia's unjustified military operations in Ukraine and also imposed numerous sanctions on Moscow.

Image: AP