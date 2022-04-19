Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Claims Russia Has Started Its Offensive In Eastern Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on the 55th day, the Russian forces have initiated a full-scale ground operation to take control of Ukraine's eastern parts. As per the reports of AP News, the Ukrainian officials suggest that the Russian forces attacked a broad front stretching over 480 kilometres. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian soldiers have initiated the battle for the Donbas and a large portion of the entire Russian army is now focused on the attack. Russian officials have stated that Russia's goal is to 'liberate' Donbas.

Following its withdrawal from the capital, Russia began reorganizing and bolstering its ground forces in the east in preparation for an all-out assault. Zelelnskyy stated that they will fight no matter how many Russian troops are sent there and that they will protect themselves. Ukrainian military's general staff stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces are expanding assaults in the Donbas' Luhansk and Donetsk areas, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia region.

'Ukraine will not surrender any of its lands': Oleksiy Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Ukraine's national security council secretary stated that the occupiers attempted to break through the positions virtually along the entire front line of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions. He also said that they will not surrender any of their lands. Denys Prokopenko, who is the commander of the Azov Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard said that in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Russia had started dropping bunker-buster bombs on the Azovstal steel plant, where the regiment was holed up against Russian forces.

In the meanwhile, as Ukraine continues to receive military assistance, Russia has voiced its displeasure with the growing transfer of Western armaments to Ukraine, warning that such assistance could have unintended repercussions. Some journalists in Russia have claimed that the supplies amount to a direct Western intervention in Russia's fight. Military analysts stated that Russia is ramping up its attacks on weapons manufacturers, railroads and other infrastructure in preparation for its assault on the Donbas.

Moscow's missiles hit more than 20 military targets in eastern and central Ukraine

On the last day, Moscow's missiles hit more than 20 military targets in eastern and central Ukraine, including ammo stores, command headquarters, and groups of troops and vehicles. Russian artillery hit 315 Ukrainian targets, and that warplanes had carried out 108 strikes on Ukrainian troops and military equipment. Former British Army chief General Richard Dannatt Russia is conducting a "softening-up" campaign before the Donbas operation.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP