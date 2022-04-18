Ukraine's Pro-Kremlin Oligarch Medvedchuk Asks Putin, Zelenskyy To Swap Him For POWs

Captured Russian Oligarch and a close ally of Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk on Monday, April 18 pleaded with the Russian President to swap him with Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW), as requested by Ukraine's President. "I, Viktor Vladimirovich Medvedchuk, want to ask Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky that the Ukrainian side exchange me for Mariupol defenders and residents, who are still there and cannot safely leave the city through humanitarian corridors," he said in a video address posted on the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). SBU stressed that at least 120,000 civilians, Azov battalion militants and marines from the 36th brigade were taken in the southern besieged port city of Mariupol.

Medvedchuk was arrested on April 12 by Ukraine’s security service and was pictured handcuffed and seated on a chair in a video posted by Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel. “You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You may have been hiding from justice lately. You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for camouflage," the security service said in a statement.

Zelenskyy asks Russia's Putin to 'consider such a possibility'

In an address, Zelenskyy proposed swapping the pro-Russian politician for male and female prisoners of war being held by the invading Russian soldiers. He was heard saying that it is "important for our [Ukraine and Russia] security forces and military forces to consider such a possibility."Ukrainian oligarch and Opposition politician Medvedchuk has been one of the staunch supporters of Russian leader Putin and was caught on the 48th day of the battle by Ukraine’s Security Service in what Zeelesnkyy described as a “lightning-fast and dangerous operation.’’

Responding strongly in a hardened tone, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, had slammed Ukraine’s security Service officers as “freaks.” “Ukrainian authorities say that they want to beat testimony out of Viktor Medvedchuk, ‘quickly and fairly’, convict him, and then exchange him for prisoners. These people should watch out and lock the doors well at night to make sure they do not become the people who are going to be exchanged themselves,” he reportedly said. The pro-Kremlin Oligarch is the leader of the Opposition platform known as For Life which involves wealthy billionaires close to Putin. He has been charged with treason and kept under house arrest for illegally mining the resources from Russia-annexed Crimea and espionage to Moscow.