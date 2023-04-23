Ukraine's Proposed 'social Media Bill' Sparks Debate On Freedom Of Expression

The Ukrainian parliament is currently deliberating a proposed bill that seeks to criminalise the use of "fake" social media accounts for disseminating information considered "harmful" by the authorities. This development is seen as part of a wider trend of heightened censorship measures in Ukraine. The bill, which was recently introduced in the parliament, known as the Rada, proposes severe penalties, including lengthy prison sentences, for individuals found engaging in such behavior, as per a report from Russia Today.

The proposed legislation put forth in Ukraine has raised concerns due to its broad definition of "fake" accounts and what may be considered "harmful" information. The bill seeks to criminalise various actions related to such accounts, including creating, procuring, using, or selling accounts that contain intentionally false information about the user. Additionally, the use of these accounts to spread unverified information or meddle in the affairs of private and legal entities would also be criminalised.

What would be considered harmful?

According to the draft document posted on Rada's website, the information spread by these accounts would be deemed harmful if it poses a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, defense capability, national, state, economic, or information security. However, it is noteworthy that the proposed law would only apply in cases that do not amount to "high treason." The expansive scope of the proposed legislation has sparked concerns about potential implications for freedom of expression and the curbing of online discourse in Ukraine.

Under the proposed new law, individuals convicted of the activities mentioned could face hefty fines of up to $1,300 or compulsory public works for up to two years. In cases where the offense is committed during "wartime," the penalty could be even more severe, with jail time of five to seven years.

The tightening grip on media, the internet, and politics in Ukraine has been evident during the ongoing conflict with Russia, which began in February 2022. Kyiv has rolled out multiple highly-restrictive laws, including the controversial media law adopted in December, which has been criticised by the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).