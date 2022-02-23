'Ukraine's Roots In Post-Soviet Politics, NATO Expansion & EU-Russia Ties': S Jaishankar

In the wake of escalating tensions along the Russia-Ukraine border, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar deemed the ongoing conflict as remnants of 'post-Soviet politics' and NATO's presence on Wednesday. While acknowledging that the world is embroiled in 'multiple crises' as of today, EAM Jaishankar reiterated that most countries such as India and France are seeking a diplomatic solution to the ongoing Kremlin-Kyiv standoff.

"The situation in Ukraine has its roots in post-Soviet politics, the expansion of NATO and the dynamics between Russia and Europe," EAM Jaishankar during an interactive panel discussion at a think-tank in Paris.

Stating that 'multiple crises' and developments have generated a new challenge to international order, he said, "The situation in Ukraine is the result of a complex chain of circumstances over the last 30 years. Most countries, such as India and France, which are very active, are seeking a diplomatic solution."

"Are you mobilised to find good solution or are you content with posturing?"

Upon being asked why the country did not condemn Kremlin's military build-up along the Ukrainian border, EAM Jaishankar said, "The real question is- are you mobilised to find a good solution or are you content with posturing? India can talk with Russia, with other countries, within the UN Security Council and support initiatives like those of France."

"Diplomacy is the only option": Foreign Secretary Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday said that India's approach, amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, has been to de-escalate and de-conflict.

"We have been in touch with all concerned. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was at Munich Security Conference, he met a lot of our interlocutors. Our approach has been- to de-escalate, de-conflict. Diplomacy is the only option. We don’t want to see anything that results in further escalation of the situation," Shringla told reporters after flagging off the first consignment of humanitarian aid of 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan.

"This morning we made a statement at UNSC. We’ve been clear there should be the de-escalation of tensions, that the world can’t afford another conflict, that diplomacy and diplomatic efforts are the only way to reach an amicable solution acceptable to all," he added.