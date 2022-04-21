Ukraine's Scientists Mulling To Visit Russia's Moskva, Take Ownership: Report

Days after the first images of Russia’s sunken warship ‘Moskva’ emerged on social media, scientists from Ukraine are now planning to visit the site and take ownership of the vessel, reported Ukraine 24 citing its sources. In one of the major wins for Ukraine in the war with Russia, Kyiv on April 14 took down Moscow’s key warship of its Black Sea fleet. The United States had also confirmed that two Ukrainian Neptune missiles had caused the fire on Moskva that ultimately led to its sinking.

It has now been 57 days since Russia on February 24 launched the “special military operation” in Ukraine which witnessed constant shelling from both sides. Most recently, Ukraine claimed a big win in the ongoing conflict by taking down Moskva even though initially, Moscow only admitted that the ship had caught fire. Additionally, in the latest address to the nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that Ukraine has ‘liberated’ 934 settlements from Russia.

Zelenskyy said on April 20 that law enforcement resumed operations in 435 settlements, local government in 431, and humanitarian headquarters have been established in 361 settlements. In the operational update posted on Thursday, Ukrainian armed forces stated that Russia has now lost around 21,000 soldiers among several other losses. It is to note here that Russia has not yet publicly admitted any casualties of its forces in the war in Ukraine.

Why taking down Moskva might impact Russia?

However, coming back to the sinking of Moskva, in the 57 days of the Russia-Ukraine war, this Russian warship was believed to be the biggest Russian warship damaged by enemy fire since 1941. It was a major asset to the Russian army even when German dive bombers crippled the Soviet battleship, Marat, in Kronshtadt harbour, according to military analysts, stated ABC News.

Further, we know that naval vessels are designed to survive attacks as much as possible. The sinking of the Moskva, which was also Russia’s Black sea fleet’s flagship vessel, is being considered a coup for Ukrainian morale while also being a symbolic blow to Russia. As per reports, even though Russia losing Moskva is largely significant, it still remains uncertain what impact it would have on Russian military aggression if any. It is to note here that Ukraine also lost its own flagship in port earlier in the conflict.

