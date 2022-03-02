Ukraine's Second Largest City Kharkiv Faces Heavy Shelling As Russia Intensifies Attack

Russia on Wednesday continued its attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv intensifying the Russia Ukraine war. The city was hit by renewed Russian shelling earlier on Tuesday. The Russian troops continued the attack throughout the day and the city is now under heavy shelling. Several buildings including residential as well as administrational have been reported destroyed completely by the shelling.

According to visuals accessed by Republic TV from Kharkiv, Russia is now continuing their attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city. Russian troops have now launched Kalibr missile attacks on residential buildings in Kharkiv. Reacting to the renewed missile attack, Major General (Retd) Gagan Deep Bakshi said that the rounds of attacks will continue until Kyiv submits to Russia.

Speaking to Republic TV, Gen Bakshi said that Russia has now switched from a hybrid war to shelling after watching the western nations’ support for Ukraine. “In the initial days, the Russians were fighting it as a hybrid war and they were trying to restrict missile strikes. Now, it changed as they see the West trying to cheerlead Ukraine to extend the war,” Gen Bakshi told Republic.

“We had estimated Russia to try and finish the war in 7-10 days. Now on the seventh day, they have intensified the attack and switched to a conventional military operation,” Gen Bakshi. He further stated that the Russian troops are increasing the use of unguided weapons and thus the destruction was going to get worse. Gen Bakshi also criticised the West in their approach to the war and said that there is “hardly any point in cheerleading Ukraine if they were not ready to fight on the ground.” He called it immoral to push Ukraine into extending the war.

Russian rockets pound Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly condemned the attack on Kharkiv, calling it an 'outright, undisguised terror', The Kyiv Independent had reported. Zelenskyy lambasted Russia, stating that after this attack, it has now become a terrorist state. "Launching a rocket at the central square of Kharkiv is an outright, undisguised terror. After that, Russia became a terrorist state. No one will forgive. Nobody will forget," the President of Ukraine had said.

The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration buildings on Tuesday. Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals attained by Republic from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building.

Tragically, an Indian student lost his life in the shelling. The Indian identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD