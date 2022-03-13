Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's Security Agency Says Russia Won't Be Able Use 'nuclear Suitcase' Amid War

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, NSDC, responsible for Ukraine's national security, clarified 'nuclear suitcase' is not a universal missile launch panel with Putin.

Ukraine

Amid a violent Russia-led invasion of Ukraine, the eastern European country's vigilance authorities and watchdogs are compelled to gauge possibilities of a nuclear threat triggered by Vladimir Putin's regime. The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine explained to its residents what a 'nuclear suitcase' is and the principle on which it operates.

Referring to a nuclear suitcase in possession of the Kremlin, NSDC cleared misinformation about the briefcase used to authorise the use of nuclear weapons which is generally placed with the leader of a nuclear-weapon state.

Taking to Facebook, the advisory state body to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, "Although an obsessed dictator (Putin) has access to the "nuclear suitcase", no one person can use it and endanger the whole world, he will not be able to do it."

Notably, the NSDC clarified that contrary to popular belief that the 'nuclear suitcase' is not a universal missile launch and control panel but only a transmitter of the signal from the President to competent departments, further down the hierarchy to a launch panel. 

Ukrainian authorities explain what is nuclear suitcase & what is its principle of action

NSDC, responsible for national security and international policies-maker, explained that contrary to popular belief, the 'nuclear suitcase, is not a universal missile launch with a control panel. "The nuclear suitcase" is a special portable device that stores codes to bring into action the nuclear arsenal that is always present in higher political and military leaders of states. "Suitcase" connects with specialized launch centres," it stated. 

"It's just a transmitter from the president and first persons to competent authorities and down the chain to the very centre of the launch. "Suitcases" are placed with the supreme commander, the minister of defence and the chief of the general staff. The key remains with the operating officer. That is, the "Red Button" in the traditional idea does not exist - to confirm the transfer of the signal by the president has not only the Minister of Defence but also the head of the General Staff," NSDC further explained. 

Basically, it highlighted that the 'nuclear suitcase' is a special portable device that is generally used to store codes for operations within nuclear arsenal, which is always with supreme leaders or in military offices. The device is used to communicate with specialised launch centres as well.

The idea of a "nuclear suitcase" appeared in the United States during the Caribbean crisis. The Russian variation of the "nuclear suitcase" was introduced in 1983 as a portable abonentsʹkij terminal (code name "cheget") of the automated management system of strategic nuclear forces "Kazbek".

The Russian "suitcase" looks like a case, the content of which is a state mystery. However, the content of old modifications is not hidden, and they are even in museums, NSDC further stated. 

