In the midst of the ongoing war with Russia, the Security Service of Ukraine hailed the country's Armed Forces and warned that "only death and shame await occupiers in Ukraine." "Each new day is not just another date on the calendar, but an opportunity to show the occupiers once again that only death and shame await them in Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! Let's win together! [sic]," the Security Service wrote in a Twitter post. The brutal war between both countries entered its seventh day on Wednesday as Russia continues to attack Ukraine ignoring the international community's appeal to de-escalate.

Amid the ongoing war, many countries including the United States and the United Kingdom have already supplied military supplies to Ukraine, and now Spain has also decided to assist the war-torn country. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced on Wednesday that his government will provide "offensive military material" to Ukraine, which will be in addition to assistance sent by the European Union. However, he also made it clear that neither Spain nor North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will send soldiers to the war-ravaged region. Sánchez further claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a brutal attempt to block the European space, which is built on ideas that are "diametrically opposite to authoritarianism," he stated.

Кожен новий день – не просто ще одна дата в календарі, а можливість вкотре показати окупантам, що в Україні на них чекають лише смерть і ганьба.



'Ukraine is ready for second round of peace negotiations': Ukraine Foreign Min Dmytro Kuleba

It is significant to mention here that Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister, said on Wednesday that Kyiv is ready for the second round of peace negotiations with Russia. However, he also stressed that Ukraine is not ready to adopt ultimatums. According to reports, the second round of peace talks will take place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, Belarus. The first round of talks had taken place in Belarus' Gomel Region on Monday, February 28. According to Russian delegation chairman Vladimir Medinsky, both sides had discussed all agenda topics in-depth and discovered numerous points where similar positions could be projected, and also agreed to continue the negotiation process further.

Russia claims to have assumed full control of Ukraine's Kherson city

Notably, the West has tightened its economic noose around Russia as it continues to pursue its military offensive against Ukraine. The Putin administration claims to have gained control of Kherson, Ukraine's first major city in the south. Russian defence ministry spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov stated that the country's armed forces have taken full control of the regional centre of Kherson. In addition, Russia has launched missile attacks on a number of cities in Ukraine.

