Ukraine's Speaker Meets Austrian President, Calls On Vienna To Support Kyiv's EU Bid

Ukrainian Parliament Speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, paid a visit to Vienna on Tuesday, June 14, to persuade the Austrian government to support Ukraine for EU membership. During his two-day trip to Austria, Ruslan Stefanchuk held a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and President of the Federal Council of Austria, Christina Schwartz-Fuchs. In addition, Stefanchuk addressed the National Council of Austria and called on lawmakers to support Ukraine's application for the EU.

In his address at the National Council of Austria, Ruslan Stefanchuk called for ensuring global food security and recognition of the genocide of the Ukrainians. He also emphasised that they continue to wait for justice and compensation for damage caused to Ukraine by the Russian forces.

He urged Austria to come forward and help Ukraine during redevelopment and called the partnership between the two nations "important and promising". During his two-day trip to Austria, Ruslan Stefanchuk held a meeting with Karl Nehammer. In the tweet, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammar said that they held a discussion on the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

In the meeting, Karl Nehammar stressed that Ukraine is part of Europe and will continue to help Ukraine wherever they can. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine reaches 111th day.

Danke @r_stefanchuk für das offene Gespräch. Wir haben uns über aktuelle Entwicklungen ausgetauscht. Ich habe betont: Die #Ukraine ist Teil Europas – wir helfen weiterhin, wo es geht! Fortschritte im EU-Beitrittsprozess setzen dennoch die Erfüllung bestehender Kriterien voraus. pic.twitter.com/NOFMFe2YE1 — Karl Nehammer (@karlnehammer) June 14, 2022

Ruslan Stefanchuk holds meeting with Christine Schwarz-Fuchs

According to Ruslan Stefanchuk, Karl Nehammer said, "Progress in the process of accession to the EU involves meeting the established criteria. Austria will express its opinion after the issue is considered by the European Commission."

During his visit to Austria, Ruslan Stefanchuk held a meeting with the President of the Federal Council of Austria, Christine Schwarz-Fuchs.

During the meeting, the two discussed supporting Ukraine to obtain the status of a candidate for EU members. Christina Schwartz-Fuchs assured Ukraine that Austria fully supports them on the issue. In addition, Ruslan Stefanchuk and Christine Schwarz-Fuchs spoke about economic cooperation, Austria's participation in the rebuilding of Ukraine, security guarantees in the process of exporting grain from Ukraine and psychological support for Ukrainian refugees.

Ursula Von der Leyen meets Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling on the EU to allow Ukraine to become a member of the 27-nation bloc. The European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen visited Kyiv on June 11 and held a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In her statement Ursula von der Leyen said, "We want to channel the investments and deliver reforms so that we improve the lives of Ukrainians; we rebuild Ukraine; we make Ukraine attractive for investors, a conducive environment for the business sector; and, of course, support Ukraine in pursuing its European path."

The @EU_Commission is preparing ⁰our recommendation for EU Member States.⁰⁰My discussions today with @ZelenskyyUa and @Denys_Shmyhal will enable us to finalise our assessment.⁰⁰The path is known.



I appreciate the efforts and determination of Ukraine in this process. pic.twitter.com/wBJmOJ2P5x — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) June 11, 2022

Image: Twitter/@ua_parliament