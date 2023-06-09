Ukraine's UN Envoy Rebukes Russian Shelling In Flooded Kherson, Calls For Cessation

The Ukrainian region of Kherson is facing perils on multiple fronts, juggling between the aftermath of a dam collapse and rampant shelling by Russian forces. Crucial rescue operations in flooded areas have been sabotaged as enemy troops target civilians, and medical and rescue personnel at work.

The incessant shelling garnered sharp condemnation from Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine. In a statement issued on the website of the United States Mission to the United Nations on Thursday, the diplomat expressed deep concern over the attacks that are hindering evacuations of people affected by the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which lies in Moscow's control.

Citing local authorities, the ambassador noted that at least nine people were wounded in the blitz. "We strongly condemn shellings of evacuation areas and call on the Russian Federation to cease such attacks and allow the evacuation teams to safely help the affected civilian population," read the statement.

Diplomat urges Russia to grant access to affected regions

The Ukrainian diplomat also exhorted the Kremlin to loosen restrictions and allow humanitarian workers to carry out essential operations. "We also urge the Russian Federation to grant full, safe, and unimpeded access to the affected areas, which are currently under its military control, for humanitarian actors, in particular those from the United Nations and ICRC, to help affected local residents," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the German newspaper Bild that rescuers were being shot at by Russian occupiers when they were attempting to help locals in need. He warned that the repercussions of the heavy shelling will be evident once water levels go down in Kherson, revealing atrocities and suffering.