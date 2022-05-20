Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy Leads TIME's Readers Poll; Elon Musk On Second Place

Ukrainian President Volodymymr Zelenskyy led the 2022 TIME100 reader poll, wherein the readers voted for people they thought deserved a spot on TIME’s annual list of most influential people of the year. The 44-year leader, who has now become the face of his country’s resilience against Russia’s draconian and brutal invasion, bagged the number 1 spot with 5 % of the total votes. Interestingly, he beat Tesla CEO Elon Musk and British PM Boris Johnson to bag the ace position.

It was not even three years after Zelenskyy was elected as Ukrainian President when his Russian counterpart launched a full-fledged military operation on his country. However, the former comedian with no prior political experience decided to not surrender and plunged into where the war was deepest. Since then, he has been galvanising support for his country, giving speeches and making virtual appearances on almost every platform of the world.

Musk secures second rank

In the second position was Elon Musk, who earlier in April made a stride to buy a cent per cent stake in the world’s most influential social media platform, Twitter. He secured 3.5 % of the total votes. Just last December, the 50-year-old entrepreneur was named TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year for his influence on “life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too,” as Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal described him.

Next came British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who managed to get 3.4% of the votes. At the start of the year, Johnson faced backlash and was fined by the police when news surfaced that he’d broken his own Conservative government’s pandemic lockdown rules by attending a birthday party at his Downing Street office. He also made headlines by visiting Kyiv amidst the ongoing war.

Fourth Spot was bagged by health care professionals collectively, who proved to be pivotal as the world continues to battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic. They were followed by American President Joe Biden, who succeed with 3.1% of the vote. Notably, the whole list is poised to be released to the public on May 23.

(Image: AP)