Ukraine's War Strategy Thwarted Russia's Advance in Odesa: Ukrainian Soldier To Republic

Ukraine's dogged resistance has dashed purported Russian hopes of a quick blitz through the smaller nation and embroiled its troops in pitched battle on a number of fronts. One key city where Russia has not been able to make advancements is the port city of Odesa where Republic's Shawan Sen has been reporting. Ukraine's people have asked the world to stand by its side to motivate all who are fighting for their country, and A Ukrainian soldier who spoke exclusively to Republic TV said as much.

When asked about the reasons why Russians have not been able to make advancements in Odesa, the soldier said, "Russians are miserable. They are not prepared for us. First of all, they didn't know we are so brave and technically so prepared. We know the techniques of war and studied them. I don't think they have a chance at all. Yes, a lot of people die. Yes, a lot of cities are destroyed, Yes, we are suffering, we are in a harsh position. Russians failed because they thought we are easy and didn't study,"

'Ukraine wants other nations to spread awareness about the reality of Ukraine'

Ukraine requires help from other countries to propagate the reality of the devastation inflicted upon the country, he indicated, adding "We are tired and maybe we need help. Mostly, we want other countries to spread awareness of the reality of the war in Ukraine. Some people think all of what's happening in Ukraine is a film (stage-managed). They also think Russians are helping us. The message to the world is to be a voice for Ukraine and to spread the word. Go on strikes, like Georgia, Poland, which motivates us - I would like to thank all who have helped, deliver our message to the world - including India."

Odesa is Ukraine's largest port, crucial to grain and other exports, and headquarters for the Ukrainian navy. The seizure of Odesa and the strip of land farther west would also allow Moscow to build a land corridor to the separatist Trans-Dniester region of neighboring Moldova that hosts a Russian military base.

Russian forces' plans to take Odesa have been ruined by the Ukrainian resistance in Mykolaiv, a crucial land supply route, Without holding Mykolaiv, a Russian landing operation in Odesa from the sea would be far more dangerous.

IMAGE: REPUBLIC

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates