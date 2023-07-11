Ukraine's Window Of Opportunity To Retake Territory Will Close Soon, Warns Czech President

Amid the ongoing war, Czech President Petr Pavel has warned that Ukraine along with its NATO's bid supporters have to liberate as much territory as possible until the end of 2023. He believed that the prospect of negotiation with Moscow will again arise before winter and a series of important elections that could lead to a military lull. Addressing the NATO Public Forum event on the sidelines of the alliance summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Pavel clearly said that "whatever is achieved by the end of this year will be the baseline for negotiation."

Pavel is a former military general who served as Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. The Czech President said that realistically, the window of opportunity will more or less close by the end of this year not only because of winter conditions, but also because of upcoming elections in Ukraine, Russia, and the United States. "We will also see another decline of willingness to massively support Ukraine with more weapons. So, all these conditions will probably lead to a conclusion that whatever is achieved by the end of this year, will be the baseline for negotiation," he was quoted as saying by Newsweek.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told ABC News last week that his Russian counterpart Putin "will be forced to seek dialogue" if Ukraine's forces reach the administrative border with occupied Crimea in the south of the country. Zelenskyy and his top officials have repeatedly made clear their commitment to liberating all Ukrainian territory, including Crimea and the occupied Donbas.

Ukraine's counteroffensive not as per plan

The Czech President said on Tuesday that the counteroffensive operation was progressing, but also stressed the time pressure being faced by Ukrainian forces. Kyiv is undertaking a major counteroffensive in southern and eastern Ukraine in the hope of fresh battlefield victories comparable to the operations in 2022 that liberated tens of thousands of square miles. However, the pace is slow, and casualties are reportedly high. Ukrainian leaders and foreign analysts have repeatedly urged patience, but Kyiv is under pressure to deliver results after receiving new Western weapons.

Pavel said such progress "might be achievable under some conditions."

'Ukraine needs encouragement, assurance and motivation'

The Czech President said that what Ukraine needs - beyond equipment, ammunition, money - is encouragement and assurance because this will maintain the high morale of Ukrainian forces. He said that Ukrainian forces "need to see and feel motivation."

NATO member states are converging this week on Vilnius for the 2023 NATO summit and they are under pressure from Kyiv to expand practical military support for its troops and provide a concrete plan for Ukraine's NATO membership.