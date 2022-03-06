Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Damaged In Russia-led Shelling; Radiation In Limits

Triggering massive fears across Ukraine and possible unfathomable losses in many years to come, on Friday the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe's Zaporizhzhia was allegedly affected by Russia-led missile shelling. While experts have said that the loss could potentially affect central Europe for decades to come, others drew parallels with the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown disaster.

Also, Ukrainian authorities stated that while there are damages to the reactor, the compartment's safety of the unit has not been affected. Amounting to relief, it was also stated that the radioactivity levels continued being in limits, despite Russia-led shelling. Russian forces moved into territory near the plant after taking the strategic port city of Kherson and attacked the nearby city of Enerhodar to open a route to the plant late on Thursday. A local resident also uploaded a video showing Russian military vehicles in front of Enerhodar City Hall.

Russian forces have currently seized two Ukrainian nuclear power plants and are advancing toward a third, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Bennett said during a call with US senators on Saturday. Volodymyr Zelenskyy further said the third plant that is under a threat was the Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant, located 120 kilometres (75 miles) north of Mykolaiv, one of several cities the Kremlin forces had encircled on Saturday.

Vladimir Putin denies Russian attacks on apartment buildings

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities. Putin in a phone call with German Chancellor Scholz insisted that Russian soldiers were not bombing Ukrainian cities and further called the reports "fake," Mirror reported. The phone call between Scholz and Putin came after the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate on the ground.

In a telephonic conversation with the German Chancellor, Putin denied all reports of Moscow-led attacks on apartment buildings, schools and hospitals as "fake". In a statement released after the phone call between Putin and Scholz, the Kremlin insisted that "alleged ongoing airstrikes of Kyiv and other large cities are gross propaganda fakes".

Approximately 1.3 million Ukrainians have crossed borders since the violet conflict began in Ukraine on February 24, deemed as Europe's fastest-paced refugee crisis since the Second World War. The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) show that to date 1.37 million people fled the eastern European country to nearby nations after Putin ordered his forces to carry out a 'special military operation' in Kyiv.

"This is the fastest-moving refugee crisis we have seen in Europe since the end of the second world war," UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi had stated.