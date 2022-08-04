Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant 'out Of Control', Situation Becoming 'perilous': IAEA

As the ruthless war in Eastern Europe continues unabated, the chief of the United Nations' nuclear organisation claimed that a significant nuclear power facility that Russia captured during its invasion of Ukraine is “completely out of control”. Rafael Grossi, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), stated that the situation in Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, is becoming more dangerous every day, Associated Press reported. Further, the UN nuclear head issued an urgent appeal to Russia and Ukraine to grant specialists access to the vast complex quickly in order to restore stability and prevent a nuclear disaster.

The IAEA's Rafael Grossi stated in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday, “You have a catalogue of things that should never be happening in any nuclear facility". He expressed grave concerns about the Zaporizhzhia facility's "patchy" communication and his organisation's inability to visit the location.

Notably, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the city of Enerhodar, in the war-torn country's southeast, was seized by Russian troops in early March, not long after their invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

At the facility, Grossi asserted, "Every principle of nuclear safety has been violated," adding that "What is at stake is extremely serious and extremely grave and dangerous."

IAEA expressed concern about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant's safety

The IAEA is concerned whether the facility, which is now operating in Russian-controlled territory with Ukrainian staff, is getting all the supplies it needs to function effectively because the fighting has impacted its equipment supply. The IAEA head cited shelling at the onset of the conflict when it was seized and ongoing reports from Ukraine and Russia accusing one another of assaults at Zaporizhzhia as evidence that the plant's physical integrity had not been protected.

There is "a lot of nuclear material" that has to be inspected, Grossi added, and the IAEA must carry out crucial inspections to make sure it is properly secured. He said, “And this is why I have been insisting from day one that we have to be able to go there to perform this safety and security evaluation, to do the repairs and to assist as we already did in Chernobyl.”

Furthermore, after the Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia resurfaced, worries emerged that the largest of Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors could sustain damage, Associated Press reported. This would trigger a similar disaster to the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the worst nuclear disaster in history, which occurred about 110 kilometres north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

The IAEA director stated that in order to access the facility, he and his team urgently require Russian and Ukrainian assistance as well as protection.

Meanwhile, Russia was charged earlier this week by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken with using the facility, which it seized in March, as a military base to strike Ukrainian forces, BBC reported. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian personnel are stationed and military equipment is kept on the premises of the power plant on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine.

(Image: AP)