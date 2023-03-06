Monday has been declared a day of mourning by the city council of Ukraine's grief-stricken Zaporizhzhia, where 13 people died when a rocket struck a residential building. The decision was announced by the council's Secretary Anatoliy Kurtiev, who took to Telegram to express that the city is under "great grief" over the deaths.

“This is a great grief for the whole Zaporizhzhia. That is why tomorrow is declared a day of mourning in our city. Together, let us honor the cherished memory of everyone whose life was cut short forever on that tragic night in March,” Kurtiev said on Telegram on Sunday.

The rocket, which hit the city on Thursday, led to four days of rigorous search and rescue operations conducted by the State Emergency Service to find survivors. 13 people, including one child, died in the attack, while nine others were rescued from under piles of concrete.

Five people missing after attack

“Let's also thank the rescuers of the State Emergency Service who have been clearing the rubble for almost four days, day and night, without a break. They are our heroes. We bow to them,” Kurtiev said. According to him, five people are still missing since the attack and a meeting by the city council will be held on Monday with survivors of the sky-rise building that was hit.

Meanwhile in Zaporizhzhia, negotiations by Ukraine to retrieve Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have stalled, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. “The situation is currently at a standstill,” the energy minister said during the Ukrainian national telethon “United News”.