Ukraine's Zelenska Seeks Air Defence Package From South Korea To 'stop Missile Terrorism'

As Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits various countries in Europe for defence packages amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukraine’s first Lady Olena Zelenska has also asked South Korea to provide air defence systems, reported CNN. The defence package request also includes non-lethal military hardware. This request by the first lady of Ukraine comes amid the ongoing crisis between the two countries, Russia and Ukraine.

It is to be noted that Ukraine's defence package request comes at the time when she met President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on May 16.

First Lady in South Korea

Zelenska visited the South Korean capital and informed Yoon that her country is in need of help with the technologies of South Korea. “We discussed with the president the need for air defence systems to stop the missile terrorism of the aggressor country,” said Zelenska while talking to Yoon about a military package. She added, "We also need the means to clear the traps that Russia has left on our territory and medical equipment to save those who were wounded by the attackers.” Since the war between the two countries began, South Korea has maintained its stance of not providing lethal weapons to a warring country, although Yoon has hinted at a possible major policy shift. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy visited Italy, Germany, France and Great Britain.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, "Italy, Germany, France, Great Britain... We are returning home with new defence packages. More new and powerful weapons for the frontline, more protection for our people from terror, and more political support. At all the meetings we discussed our Peace Formula, and now there is more willingness of our partners to follow the formula. There is more support for our accession to the EU and more understanding that Ukraine's accession to NATO is inevitable. So, the main results of these days are: new weapons for , respect for Ukrainians, and our victory has been brought closer. Kudos to everyone who helps!"