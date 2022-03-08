Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, March 8, held yet another round of discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has proposed himself to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine amid the unabated warfare. In order to halt the ongoing bloodshed, Zelensky with the Israeli Prime Minister discussed ways to stall the Russian aggression and also talked about measures to stop the war.

Informing about the same in a tweet, President Zelensky said that he had discussed the negotiation process with Naftali Bennett, and further thanked him for indulging himself in the mediation efforts.

“Talked to @naftalibennett. Thanked Israel for its mediation efforts in establishing the negotiation process. Ways to end war and violence were discussed (sic)”, Zelensky wrote.

Поговорив з @naftalibennett. Подякував за посередницькі зусилля Ізраїлю в налагодженні переговорного процесу. Обговорили шляхи припинення війни та насилля. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 8, 2022

Israel steps in to mediate negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv

Zelensky's statement comes as President Putin’s forces are continuing their aggression to devastate the country brick by brick on the 13th day of the war. Earlier last week, Bennett visited Moscow to hold a 'secret meeting' with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, March 5.

Stepping into the role of a mediator, Bennett had held a 3-hour long meeting with Putin, during which he raised the issue of the large Jewish community caught up in the war. Later, he dialled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who he is said to be playing mediator at the behest of.



However, it is pertinent to note that so far, Israel has maintained an ambiguous stance on Moscow's military action in Kyiv. While it has sent a 100-ton shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has not dispatched a single piece of military equipment. Israel has expressed concern over the Russian invasion but avoided outrightly bashing Moscow.

Zelensky expresses discontent over West's inaction

President Zelensky on the thirteenth day of the ongoing war decried NATO and the West for turning their backs on Ukraine and hinted over accepting Putin’s demands. Zelenskyy dropped a big hint on the possibility of recognising Crimea as part of Russia and the breakaway Donbass and Luhansk regions to be recognised as independent regions. He said that a compromise could be discussed. "We can discuss this and find a compromise on how people will live there," Zelenskyy said.

However, he later posted a video message where he assured people that he was still present in Kyiv and exuded confidence about Ukraine's victory against Russia.

(Image: AP)