"This is a patriotic war, a people's war and a war for our independence", Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday, March 12. Sending a message of unity amid Russia's continued aggression, Zelensky asked the citizens to 'give everything' necessary for the country's defence.

"Now is the time that requires all of us to be effective and in routine matters. Do your job 100%, help colleagues, take care of their loved ones. And at the same time give everything that is necessary for our defence," said Zelesnky.

"For our defenders. This is a patriotic war. This is a people's war. This is a war for our independence. We have already entered history, but we cannot reduce the energy of our resistance. They start new columns and look for new fighters, reservists, conscripts, mercenaries. They are trying to take us with the number of fighters and equipment," he added.

The Ukrainian President also urged the citizens to support each other across regions and districts, and not allow internal rifts to split the nation. "They use terror to break us. However, they won't. All Ukrainians should now work for defence and without internal splits. We must support each other: from Uzhgorod to Melitopol, from Chernihiv to Mariupol, from Lviv to Kharkiv," he said.

The President also sent a request to the world leaders, seeking their help in the release of the Melitopol mayor, who has been allegedly abducted by Russian forces, Interfax reported.

Melitopol mayor kidnapped by Russian forces

On Friday, March 11, Russian soldiers kidnapped Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Southern Ukraine's Melitopol city. The Ukrainian Parliament has claimed that a group of 10 occupiers kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region. It also claimed that a plastic bag was put on his head.

Confirming the development, Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs alleged that the mayor was taken hostage after he refused to co-operate with the Russian military trying to occupy the city. He has been reportedly detained at the city crisis centre.

Calling it a 'war crime' Zelensky has asserted that all democracies of the world would be witness to the actions of Russian occupiers, which he equated to the actions of 'Islamic State terrorists'.