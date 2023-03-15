Ukraine's Zelenskyy Adamant On Defending Bakhmut Despite Fierce Battle

A raging battle and heavy losses in Bakhmut have not budged Ukraine's stance to keep defending the city against Russian aggression. In a meeting held between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his top military officials on Tuesday, it was agreed that Kyiv will continue its operations in the frontline city.

“After considering the progress of the defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction, all members of the Staff expressed a common position regarding the further holding and defense of the city of Bakhmut,” read a statement on the official website of the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

In the meeting, officials also talked about the need to boost the supply of weapons, shipments from the West, and the proper allocation of resources to Ukrainian forces deployed in Bakhmut. The latest statement comes as a confirmation that Ukraine is not willing to let go of Bakhmut, a key logistical and administrative hub, in spite of the bloody battle that has claimed the lives of soldiers on both sides.

Zelenskyy says Bakhmut 'tactical' for Ukraine

In a conversation with CNN last week, Zelenskyy said that attaining victory in Bakhmut is “tactical” for Ukraine, as the city is an “open road” to other important regions in Donbas, and so it would be highly dangerous if Russia were to seize control of it. He also said that if Bakhmut would end up with Russian forces, it would majorly “mobilize their society” and further strengthen domestic backing for the Russian military.

On the other hand, the United States believes that the fall of Bakhmut would not immensely change the "tide" of the war, since the city has more of a symbolic value than an operational one. "If the Ukrainians decide to reposition in some of the terrain that's west of Bakhmut, I would not view that as an operational or a strategic setback," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said, adding that "I think it's more of a symbolic value than it is a strategic and operational value. So the fall of Bakhmut won't necessarily mean that the Russians have changed the tide of this fight."