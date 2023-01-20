Ukraine's Zelenskyy Addresses NATO & West's Defence Leaders In Ramstein; Key Highlights

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenksyy on Friday, January 20, appealed to the Western allies to bolster Ukraine with advanced weapons including the F-16 fighter jets to confront Russia as he addressed a gathering at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. The embattled President of Ukraine noted that his government was expecting "strong decisions" from NATO's defence leaders to approve the new military aid that would include the armoured tanks to take back control of the captured territories.

Washington's officials, at Ramstein base, discussed the new massive military aid package to Ukraine that would include Stryker armoured vehicles for the first time. Germany has been under pressure from Poland and Finland to supply the Leopard 2s tanks to Kyiv aimed at changing the course of the ongoing assault. It, however, agreed to supply 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles capable of carrying five or six troops before the end of March. Reports also suggest that Poland plans to send the German-made tanks without Berlin's authorisation.

White House announced that it will be delivering 50 Bradley fighting vehicles and 500 anti-tank missiles to Kyiv, using which, Ukraine's forces can target the Russian defensive position. Biden administration, meanwhile, refused to provide the M1 Abrams tanks, stating the complex maintenance, costs, and logistical challenges. US package worth $2.5bn (£2bn) will include 59 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, 90 Stryker Armoured Fighting Vehicles, and 350 Humvees, as well as 4x4 Army vehicle and an icon of the US Army.

'Your decisions can deprive Russian evil of any power': Zelenskyy

Addressing the conference, remotely via a video link, Zelenskyy asked the NATO partners to provide the tanks to his warring forces. "I can thank you hundreds of times for your help so far and it will be absolutely just and fair given all that we have already done," said the Ukrainian leader. "But hundreds of thank you are not hundreds of tanks. All of us can use thousands of words in discussions but I cannot put words instead of guns that are needed against Russian artillery, or instead of that anti-aircraft missile that are needed to protect people from Russian airstrikes," furthermore he added. Zelenskyy asserted that Russia seeks to destroy nations as he expressed urgency, saying that there is "little time," and “we must act fast”.

Ukraine's President also questioned, “what kind of world we will live in” as he derided the attacks on the civilian infrastructure and noted that “the Kremlin must lose" the war. “You are strong people of powerful countries,” he said in the speech. “I encourage you to make such decisions that can deprive Russian evil of any power.” “It is in your power to guarantee artillery and aircraft that will crush terror. It is in your power to make victory," he stressed.

"I am truly grateful to all of you for the weapons you have provided - every unit helps to save our people from terror. But time remains a Russian weapon. We have to speed up," Zelenksyy told the gathering in Germany.

Ukraine's head of state asked the US, and NATO to supply the longer-range missiles and F16 fighter jets in new military package. He noted that the munitions that have been supplied to Ukraine yet haven't been able to travel far enough to strike Russian targets. Discussions about the Soviet-made MiG-29s have also stalled, Zelenskyy pointed out. He then continued to add, "time is still Russia's weapon." He then maintained, "We have to hurry," appealing for more weaponry. "Time must become our common weapon," he continued. It is to be noted that after Zelenskyy's address, the Dutch government is potentially readying to discuss the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Dutch press NLTimes reported, citing the Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra.