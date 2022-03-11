Ukraine's Zelenskyy Addresses Polish Parliament; 'NATO Has Brought Two Countries Closer'

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday addressed the Polish Parliament on the 16th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He said the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) has brought two nations closer.

"By NATO, we are closer to each other. We Understand each other. As I became President, I knew it was a long way to Poland but then with by NATO we came closer," Zelenskyy said.

"We are families," the Ukrainian President said, adding that there is no room for aggression. "Ukraine has seven neighbours".

Zelenskyy on Ukraine forces, mercenaries, bombings

Earlier in the day, Zelenskyy said that the war is with a stubborn enemy and bringing thugs from Syria. "From the country that was destroyed in the same way as the invaders are destroying us now."

"This is how Russian troops treat Ukrainians. This is how they treat Donbas, Russian-speaking people, as they said. How they shouted to everyone about 'protection', which they talked about so much in Moscow. Rockets, air bombs, artillery. And now Syrian mercenaries who do not distinguish at all who speaks what language here, what church people go to, what party people supported. Mercenaries who simply go to kill in a foreign land - in every sense of the word," he said.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's military offensive against Ukraine which started on February 24 has forced over 2.3 million people to flee the war-torn country as others try to seek shelter in subway stations, basements and underground shelters.

On Friday, Russia tried to push its offensive westward with authorities in Ukraine saying airstrikes hit two cities that had been far from Russia’s prime targets elsewhere.

Western countries have been largely united in penalising Russia economically. Calling Putin an aggressor, President Joe Biden said that the United States will revoke Russia's 'permanent normal trade relations' status.