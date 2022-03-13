Ukraine's Zelenskyy Asks Israel's Help To Free Melitopol Mayor Abducted By Russian Troops

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued for the third week, the country’s embattled President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy is pulling all stops to galvanize support. Earlier on Sunday, he took to Twitter to announce that he has continued dialogue with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett regarding the same. As per the tweet, both the leaders held a telephonic conversation wherein they discussed ‘Russian aggression’ and repression of civilians. In addition, Zelesnkyy also asked Bennett to help him in the release of the captive mayor of Melitopol.

On Friday, Ivan Fedorov, who served as the mayor of the Southern Ukrainian city of Melitopol was abducted by Russian troops. According to a report by Nexta, a group of 10 occupiers kidnapped Fedorov after he refused to cooperate with the Russians trying to occupy the city. Later, he was detained at the city crisis centre where he was in charge of the city's life support. Confirming the same, the Ukrainian Parliament also took to Twitter and said that occupiers have kidnapped the mayor of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region, Ivan Fedorov. It also added that a plastic bag was put on his head.

Zelenskyy has asked France and Germany for help

Meanwhile, in his Tweet Zelesnkyy also asked his Israeli counterpart to support him in releasing other prominent public figures. Just a day ago, the Ukrainian leader had asked his German and French counterparts to intervene. He said that Kyiv expects the leaders of the world to show how they can influence the liberation (of) a man who personifies Ukrainians who do not give up.

Continued dialogue with 🇮🇱 PM @naftalibennett. We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks. We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures #StopRussia — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 12, 2022

"The kidnapping of the mayor of Melitopol is a war crime against democracy. I assure you that 100% of people in all democratic countries will know about it, and the actions of the Russian occupiers will be equated with those of ISIS terrorists," he was quoted by NEXTA as saying.

The mayor of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, said Anton Gerashchenko



According to him, Fyodorov refused to cooperate with the Russian military occupying the city. He was detained at the city crisis center, where he was in charge of the city's life support. pic.twitter.com/mCzfCzDWzQ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022

The battle to guard Kyiv’s sovereignty has now entered the third week with both sides pulling every stop to win. Over 2 million people have left the country while over 549 Ukrainian citizens have lost their lives, according to official UN estimates released on Thursday. However, it said that the death toll is believed to be very high than this. Meanwhile, American officials estimated that nearly 6,000 Russian troops may have died in the battle.

(Image: AP)