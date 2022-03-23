Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, addressed the Japanese Parliament asking the lawmakers to keep up the sanctions on Russia. Speaking virtually from Kyiv, Zelenskyy warned that Russian troops were gearing up to use banned chemical weapons in the all-out war. Notably, Zelenskyy is the first leader to virtually address the Japanese legislature, all the other leaders have only done it during their visits to the Pacific country.

“Japan was the first in Asia who really began to put pressure on Russia to restore peace, who supported sanctions against Russia, and I urge you to keep doing this,” Zelenskyy said.

In his speech, the actor-turned politician also underscored that the nuclear power plants in his country are in a "dangerous" state. Russian troops, on Wednesday destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, which helped to manage the radioactive waste from the plant. Previously, attacks sparked a fire at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power plant, threatening the security of the whole European continent.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy thanked the Fumio Kishida administration for their support to Ukraine and branded Japan as a "leader in Asia", as reported by Kyodo News. In his speech, meanwhile, he called for more support from Japanese residents by alluding to key moments in the nation’s modern history: atomic bombings at the end of World War II, the Fukushima nuclear disaster and a chemical weapons attack in Tokyo.

What sanctions has Japan slapped on Russia?

Last week, Japan said that it was imposing fresh sanctions against 15 Russian individuals and nine organisations. The new sanctions are being imposed on high-level individuals including Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and other defence officials. In addition, Japan has included nine companies in the sanctions list including state-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport.

Ukraine-Russia war enters the 28th Day

This comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered Day 28 on Wednesday. War for the besieged port city of Mariupol has continued for weeks now. Hundreds of thousands of residents have fled as Russian troops continue their assault on the city. Speaking to Associated Press, one refugee said, “People there (in Mariupol) do not even have water.” Fresh clashes emerged in Makariv where Ukrainian troops said that they regained control of the Kyiv suburb.

Image: AP