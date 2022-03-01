After the centre of Ukraines' second-largest city, Kharkiv, was hit by renewed Russian shelling earlier on Tuesday, March 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy strongly condemned the attack, calling it an 'outright, undisguised terror', The Kyiv Independent reported. Zelenskyy lambasted Russia, stating that after this attack, it has now become a terrorist state.

"Launching a rocket at the central square of Kharkiv is an outright, undisguised terror. After that, Russia became a terrorist state. No one will forgive. Nobody will forget," the President of Ukraine said.

On Monday, President Zelenskyy signed an application for the membership of Ukraine in the European Union, hours after a request was made to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure. In a video speech shared on social media, Zelenskyy outlined that the goal of the country presently under a Russian invasion is to be with Europeans and on a levelled ground. "I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in the video speech.

Russian rockets pound Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian authorities claimed that the country's second-largest city, Kharkiv, has been hit by renewed Russian shelling. The Ukrainian government confirmed shelling at the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building. Russian troops renewed shelling on Kharkiv and destroyed the Kharkiv Regional State Administration building in the city centre. Visuals attained by Republic from the blast region shows complete destruction of the decades-old grand building.

Tragically, an Indian student lost his life in the shelling. The Indian identified as Naveen Shekhrappa, originally from the Haveri region of Karnataka, was a 4th-year student at Kharkiv National Medical University. Shekhrappa, as per reports, came under fire while he was moving to the railway station from his apartment.

Russia-Ukraine talks

Delegations of both countries met for peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border on Monday, February 28 that lasted for over five hours. Both sides discussed in detail all the items on the agenda and found some common points on which common positions can be found, Sputnik reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said that a second meeting would be held in the near future. However, the Kremlin has said that no talks between Zelenskyy and Putin are on the table yet.