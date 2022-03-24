Ukraine's Zelenskyy Dials UK PM Boris Johnson; Asks For Defence Aid Ahead Of NATO Meeting

Before the NATO leaders start their summit on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has continuously condemned Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine and imposed severe sanctions on Russia. He has provided the war-torn country with assistance to Ukraine to fight the Russian forces. Zelenskyy stated that he discussed the defensive support to Ukraine with the UK Prime Minister.

The Ukrainian President shared a tweet earlier today stating that he talked with Boris Johnson and enlisted his support ahead of tomorrow's important meeting. He further stated that he also discussed the course of hostilities and defence assistance to Ukraine with PM Johnson. On the other hand, Johnson expressed the United Kingdom's concern at the bombardment of Ukraine. However, he also appreciated Ukraine's armed forces who are fighting the Russians. He further stated that he will be asking the foreign partners to deliver additional defensive lethal aid to Ukraine and increase pressure on Putin at tomorrow's NATO meeting.

Had a phone conversation with @BorisJohnson. Received assurances of his support on the eve of tomorrow's important meetings. Discussed the course of hostilities and defense assistance to Ukraine. We will win together. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 23, 2022

I spoke to President @ZelenskyyUa and reiterated the UK’s horror at the bombardment of Ukraine and admiration for his armed forces.



At tomorrow’s G7 & NATO meetings I’ll be urging international partners to send more defensive lethal aid to Ukraine and step up pressure on Putin. pic.twitter.com/g5jWRLYBTp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 23, 2022

Boris Johnson plans a face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden

Boris Johnson plans a face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden during the meeting to arrange the 'endgame' in Ukraine, according to Daily Mail. The US and UK have been imposing sanctions on Russian and giving weaponry to Ukrainian soldiers, ever since the conflict started. President Biden intends to make announcements with allies and European partners regarding further sanctions against Russia as well as increased humanitarian help for Ukraine and the millions of refugees fleeing the conflict.

Meeting expects approval of new military assistance for Ukraine

In the meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, has stated that he expects the meeting to result in the approval of new military assistance for Ukraine, which includes equipment to help the nation defend itself against chemical, biological, and nuclear threats, as well as additional assistance in defending against cyberattacks, according to the Drive. This comes as Russian officials continue to make false assertions that Ukrainian forces are preparing to launch strikes utilising weapons of mass destruction or create chemical, biological, or nuclear mishaps, with American help. As a result, concerns have been raised that Russia is planning to do the same.

