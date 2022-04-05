Last Updated:

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Lists Russia's Atrocities In War; Calls On UNSC To 'punish Aggressors'

In his first address at the United Nations post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday threw light on his recent visit to Bucha.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
Ukraine

Image: ANI


In his first address at the United Nations Security Council post Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday threw light on his recent visit to Bucha. Underlining that the region was not far from the capital city Kyiv, the Ukraine President highlighted how the Russian troops left no crime uncommitted in the region. The comedian-turned-politician even claimed that the Russian troops ''searched and purposefully killed'' anyone who seemed to be working for Ukraine. 

"I am addressing you on behalf of the people who honour the memories of the deceased every single day- those who were killed, shot in their head after being tortured. Some were shot in their streets, others were thrown into the well. So, they die in suffering. 
They were killed in their apartment, their houses blown up by grenades. The civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars on the roads," Zelenskyy said. The Ukrainian President added," Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out because they did not say what the aggressors wanted to hear." 

'Where is the security that UNSC should be providing?'

Zelenskyy questioned the United Nations at this juncture. "Where is the security that the UNSC needs to guarantee. There is no security although there is a security council," the Ukrainian President said, adding, "What is the purpose of our organization. Its purpose is to maintain peace and make sure that peace is adhered to. And the charter is violated literally starting from Article 1, then what is the benefit of the other articles?" 

READ | Turkey ready to help Ukraine in Mariupol evacuation, awaiting Putin's response: Zelenskyy

The comedian-turned-politician highlighted how Ukraine is witnessing the worst crimes in the world ever since World War II. 
"The Russian troops are completely destroying Ukrainian cities to ashes by artillery and airstrikes. They are blocking cities, creating mass starvation. They are deliberately shooting at civilians trying to escape the territory of hostilities. They are even blowing up shelters where the civilians are hiding from airstrikes," he said, adding that Bucha was just 'one of the many examples' of what is happening in the country for the past 41 days. 

READ | Ukraine's Zelenskyy to demand tougher sanctions against Russia in UNSC address: Sources

'Russia will blame anyone to justify their actions'

Attacking the Vladimir Putin-led administration, Zelenskyy said that Russia will blame anyone to justify their actions. "They will say that the bodies were intentionally thrown. They will say it is staged. But it is 2022 now, we have conclusive evidence-satellite images. We can't conduct a full and transparent investigation and that is what we are interested in. Maximum access for journalists, maximum co-operation with international bodies, involvement of the international criminal court. Complete truth and full accountability, the Ukrainian President said.

READ | Zelenskyy's advisor warns about 'Bucha syndrome'; requests heavy weapons to fight Russia

The premier added, "I am sure every member state will be interested in this. For what, to punish for once and for all those who consider themselves privileged. They believe that they can get away with anything. So as to show other potential war criminals how can they be punished. If the biggest one is punished then everyone is punished."

READ | Bucha slayings: Zelenskyy challenges UN to either uphold international laws or close down

'Russia wanted to convert Ukrainians into silent slaves'

He reiterated how Russia wanted to convert Ukrainians into 'silent slaves' and claimed how the military was looting the people there, stealing everything starting from food to gold earrings. He added that if this continues then the countries in the world would left with no option but to rely on their own arms to ensure their security, not on international law or institutions.

"Russian military and those who gave orders must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes in Ukraine. Anyone who has given criminal orders and has carried out them by killing Ukrainian people will be brought before tribunals,  which should be similar to Nuremberg-like trials," he further said, adding that a global community meet should be intervened. 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Zelenskyy
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND