Amid the intensified Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to make a video appearance before the British parliament on Tuesday. According to UK media, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has granted Zelenskyy's request to read a statement to the British Parliament at 5 pm GMT.

Announcing Tuesday's speech, Sir Lindsay said, "Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House. Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible."

The Ukrainian President's speech comes as the war enters the 13th day and after he called humanitarian corridors set up by Russia from Ukrainian cities 'completely immoral' as most lead to Russia and Belarus. MPs will watch Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech on screens being installed overnight above either side of the Commons' chamber. The report suggests more than 500 headsets will also be made available so MPs can hear a simultaneous translation in English. In the address, Zelenskyy is expected to ask for arms support and a no-fly zone over Ukraine to be enforced by NATO to protect the Ukrainian civilians against Russia's aerial bombardment. This also comes after Zelenskyy said he had lost interest in the topic of Ukraine joining NATO.

The UK has said that it would support Poland if the EU nation decided to send the fighter jets to Ukraine to fight Russia. “I would support the Poles and whatever choice they make,” British defence minister Ben Wallace said in televised remarks. “We would protect Poland, we’ll help them with anything that they need,” he said. “Poland will understand that the choices they make will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but also may bring them into the direct line of fire from countries such as Russia or Belarus.”

Russia continued heavy shelling in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kyiv on the 13th day of its invasion into Ukraine but then declared a ceasefire in the same areas later to allow for the evacuation of civilians, according to Russian media Sputnik. However, the Russian troops later resumed shelling in the residential areas of Makarov despite the ceasefire being announced, Ukraine govt claimed.