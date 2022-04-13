Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, April 13, lashed out at his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for his statement claiming the invasion of Ukraine is "going as planned." Zelenskyy mocked the authoritarian leader, asking how he approved a supposed "plan" that claimed the lives of thousands of Russian troops. He added that Moscow has lost more soldiers in the wake of the 48-day-long ongoing Russia-Ukraine war compared to the 10-year Afghan war in 1979.

"How could a plan that provides for the death of tens of thousands of their own soldiers in a little more than a month of war come about? Who could approve such a plan?" Ukrainian President Zelenskyy questioned during his late-night video address to the world.

Giving an approximate number, Zelenskyy went on to demand Putin an answer to how many dead Russian soldiers would be acceptable before ceasing the brutal military conflict.

"In Russia, it was once again said that their so-called 'special operation' is supposedly going according to plan. But, to be honest, no one in the world understands how such a plan could even come about," Zelenskyy reiterated.

Notably, Zelenskyy's remarks came in response to Putin's message that the all-out war with Ukraine had become "inevitable."

Putin touts will continue invasion until 'noble' aims are fulfilled

In a rare public appearance on Tuesday, Putin vowed to continue his "noble" war in Ukraine until his aims were met with "triumph." Delivering an address to Russian supporters at a space launch facility, Putin boasted that despite experts believing otherwise, the Russian war on Kyiv was "going as planned." His statement was in contrast to the generally low profile he has otherwise kept in the initial days of the war, BBC reported.

However, the Russian president went on to defend his arbitrary attack on Ukraine, saying that it was a last-ditch attempt to "protect" Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine. The accusation was in sync with Putin's previous unproven claims of Kyiv having conducted "genocide" in Donbass.

"It is clear that we did not have a choice. It was the right decision," the 69-year-old President said adding that Moscow will continue the attack "rhythmically and calmly."

After about six weeks into the war, Russia has now re-strategised its "military operation" targetting "liberation" of the eastern Donbass region. Both frontline parties have faced significant losses of troops and logistics since the beginning of the conflict.

However, Ukrainian civilians bore the brunt of the war on the ground, as the rampant Russian bombings on civilian and residential infrastructure have left key cities in the country turned into a heap of rubble. According to the UN, at least 10 million people have been displaced due to the war. At least 4 million of them have migrated westward into Ukraine's European neighbours.

Separately, the imposition of sanctions has also rocked the Russian economy, with the British government forecasting a "deepest recession" in the country since the breakdown of the Soviet Union.

(Image: AP)