Ukraine's Zelenskyy Passes Law To Sanction Iran For 50 Yrs For Supplying Drones To Russia

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on May 28, Sunday tabled a bill to impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran for at least 50 years for supporting the war efforts of Russia. Zelenskyy's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said that Kyiv will give a response to the Iranian regime for supplying arms to Moscow that are used by the invading forces to kill the Ukrainian troops. Zelenskyy proposed imposing sanctions on Russia's steadfast ally Iran for at least 50 years, saying that the Iranian government has not only been supplying drones but other lethal weaponry since Russian forces invaded Ukraine last year.

Russia's forces staged largest drone strike on Kyiv with Iranian drones

The legislation was tabled on Sunday as Ukraine announced that Russia's forces have staged the largest drone strike on Ukrainian territory overnight. As many as 54 Iran-made drones were launched on the Capital, and of those 52 were shot down. Russia's forces also unleashed a barrage of air strikes on Kyiv overnight with what Kyiv's officials said were Iranian-made drones. The attacks came as the Ukrainian capital was readying to celebrate the anniversary of its founding, Kyiv Day.

Ukraine's Air Force, in its social media war update, noted that it downed 52 out of the 54 Russia-launched drones. The UA labelled the attacks as the largest on record and added that it was unfolded using Iranian-made "kamikaze" drones. Sunday's drone strikes were the deadliest in May that killed a 41-year-old man, Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had previously lambasted Iran for supplying suicide drones to the aggressor Russia. He noted that Russia's President Putin had ordered around 2,000 drones from Tehran, and several of them were being used on the battlefield as well as civilian infrastructure, killing Ukrainian nationals. "The disgusting sound of Iranian drones is heard in our skies every night. According to our intelligence, Russia ordered about 2,000 'Shaheds' from Iran," Zelenskyy said during a speech at a conference. Zelenskyy also blasted Israel saying that if it hadn't refused to provide aid to his country, Moscow would not have collaborated with Iran. “This alliance of theirs would simply not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time — the decision we asked for,” Zelenskyy asserted.