Comparing the current Russian administration to Nazi Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to move the 'Victory Day' celebration, a day before it is usually celebrated in Ukraine and Russia. 'Victory Day' is celebrated to commemorate the end of the gruesome World War II. It is celebrated as a day when the world achieved victory over Nazi Germany. In Moscow, the Russians rejoice the victory over Nazi powers by conducting a famous parade. The parade is known for showcasing Russia’s military prowess to the world. Prior to Zelenskyy’s proclamation, Ukraine commemorated 'Victory Day' on May 9, the same day it was celebrated in Russia. However, the recent move by the Ukrainian President will align Ukraine’s Victory Day celebration with that of the West.

“It is on May 8 that most nations of the world remember the greatness of the victory over the Nazis. The world admires all those who were protecting and protected life. Who threw down the Nazi flags on the liberated territory and who opened the gates of the concentration camps. Who restored freedom to the nations, who destroyed and condemned Nazi evil,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Today, I submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine proposing that May 8 be the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945. Eternal memory to all those who died in the Second World War! Glory to each and everyone who fought against Nazism and won! Glory to all our heroes of different times, to whom we equally owe our lives!” he further added in the tweet. Initially, Ukraine used to celebrate the historic event on May 9.

Meanwhile, in a scathing attack against Russia, the Ukrainian president compared the current Kremlin administration to Nazi Germany. Zelenskyy stated that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hitler’s expansionist goals are similar. The 45-year-old Ukrainian politician asserted that the main goal of both regimes was “enslavement or destruction”. "Unfortunately, evil has returned," he said. "Like back then evil rushed to our cities and villages, so it is doing now, like back then it killed our people, so it is doing it now,” he added in the statement on Sunday.

Is Zelenskyy aligning with the West?

Zelenskyy’s decision to prepone the Victory Day celebration indicates that he is aligning with the West and is distancing the country from the Soviet past. The agreement that marked the capitulation of Nazi Germany and represented the legal surrender of the Third Reich was signed late at night on May 8, 1945, in Berlin. However, by the time the agreement was signed, the dates changed in Easter Europe due to the time difference.

Hence, many erstwhile states belonging to the Soviet Union celebrate the formal end of World War II on May 9, which is a day after the allied nations. Meanwhile, in a separate decree, the Ukrainian president announced that May 9 will be celebrated at the “Day of Europe” in Ukraine. “I decree to establish Europe Day in Ukraine, to be celebrated every year on May 9 together with the states of the European Union,” Zelenskyy asserted in the decree. In Europe, the day commemorates the anniversary of the Schuman Declaration. The declaration is the founding act of European Unity. Hence, both moves bring Ukraine symbolically closer to the EU, and further away from its Soviet roots.