Ukraine's Zelenskyy Proposes Meet With Putin In Jerusalem With Israeli PM As Intermediary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday proposed to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem as the war entered Day 17, according to Russian state-owned media RT. Zelenskyy also informed that he has asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act as an intermediary.

“A group of Ukrainians and Russian representatives are discussing certain issues. They began talking about something, and not just throwing out ultimatums,” Zelensky said on Saturday, during a press conference with foreign media.

He said that the talks with Russia should be held in neutral territory and suggested Israel.

“We spoke with [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett, and I said that today it is not right [to hold] meetings in Russia, in Belarus. I’m not talking about technical meetings – I’m talking about leaders’ meetings. Do I think that Israel can be such a land, and Jerusalem? Yes, I think so. And I told him that,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by RT.

Zelenskyy also informed that about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in fighting since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, Zelenskyy said it would take Russia to carpet-bomb the Ukrainian capital and kill its residents to take the city. He added that “if that is their goal, let them come."

Zelenskyy said that “if they carry out carpet bombings and wipe off the historic memory of the entire region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they could enter Kyiv.”

Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit

Russian forces pounding the port city of Mariupol shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people, including children, the Ukrainian government said Saturday. Fighting also raged on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as Russia's expanding invasion bombarded other resisting cities into rubble.

There was no immediate word of casualties from the shelling of Mariupol's elegant, city-centre mosque. The encircled city of 446,000 people has suffered some of the greatest misery from Russia's war in Ukraine, with unceasing barrages thwarting repeated attempts to bring in food and water, evacuate trapped civilians and to bury all of the dead.