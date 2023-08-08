In a poignant tweet marking the 15th anniversary of Russia's military aggression against Georgia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy underscored the enduring wounds inflicted by the invasion. The message, posted on August 7, expressed solidarity with the people of Georgia while highlighting the broader implications for Ukraine and the region.

"Every year on this day, the world remembers Russian aggression against Georgia," Zelenskyy said in a tweet. "15 years have passed. The Russian occupation remains - this wound on the body of the Georgian state remains," he added.

Zelenskyy's reflection carried a solemn reminder of the impact of Russia's actions, as he emphasized that the consequences of the invasion still reverberate through time. He lamented the missed opportunities for decisive international intervention in 2008, suggesting that stronger action then could have led to a different outcome.

'Aggressors pay the highest price', says Zelenskyy

"Many words have already been said that if the world had been decisive back in 2008, many things would have been different. Back then already Russia should have realised that the aggressor pays the highest price for aggression. It must definitely realize this now," Zelenskyy wrote.

While addressing the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Zelenskyy extended the connection between past and present. He conveyed the belief that a victorious Ukraine could not only halt the expansion of Russia's aggressive ambitions but also bring an end to occupation and instability in the region.

"When Ukraine wins this war, it will not only stop the expansion of Russia's aggressive appetites, it will not only save other nations from what we are going through - Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova. Our victory will return normalcy to everyone - it will end the Russian occupation," Zelenskyy affirmed.

The Ukrainian President's message of unity and resilience extended beyond his own country's borders, reaching out to the people of Georgia. He expressed gratitude to Georgian citizens standing side by side with Ukraine in the pursuit of freedom. "Ukrainians stand in solidarity with the people of Georgia, and I thank all Georgian citizens who are defending freedom with us! And especially those who are fighting as part of the defense and security forces of Ukraine!" Zelenskyy's tweet concluded.