Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a discussion with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, where he asked for military support for Ukraine as Russian aggression continues for second week, which started on February 24. He also asked Germany to impose sanctions on Russia as other European countries have imposed harsh sanctions. President Zelenskyy shared a post on Twitter stating that he and Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the progress of the peace talks. He further stated that, he also stressed the importance of defence support for Ukraine and sanctions pressure on Russia. He further claimed that he raised the issue of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

The Ukrainian envoy to Germany, Andriy Melnyk stated that he hopes that the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will make a "very clear commitment" to deliver more weaponry to Ukraine. According to German TV ZDF, Melnyk stated on Thursday that he will meet the defence minister today, and he hopes that they will have a very solid promise.

Calls are getting louder for Berlin in order to take a stand

In the meanwhile, despite Germany's rejection of a comprehensive ban on Russian gas and oil imports in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, calls are getting louder for Berlin in order to take a stand. Pressure has mounted on Chancellor Scholz's administration to put a boycott on Russian oil.

Scholz's government has argued that sanctions should not jeopardise the stability of the countries that impose them. Germany imports more than half of its gas and coal, as well as approximately a third of its oil. On Wednesday, a group of climate activists, academics, authors, and scientists sent an open letter to the German government requesting a complete ban on Russian energy, arguing that they are all funding this war.

Germany launched an investigation into possible Russian war crimes

However, following international outrage over bombings and attacks on civilians and essential infrastructure in Ukraine, Germany's federal prosecutor has launched an investigation into possible Russian war crimes. Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said on Tuesday that Germany would gather and secure all evidence of war crimes done in the war-torn country Ukraine, according to the Passauer Neue Presse.

